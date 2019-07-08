This Transgender Boxer Has Fought His Way Into The History Books Following A Bout In The Ring

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people across the world, sport plays a very important role in their lives. Whether it be American football, tennis, basketball or soccer, these different disciplines have amassed a huge number of supporters throughout the decades. However, for Patricio Manuel, his interest lies in another incredibly popular sporting event.

Boxing has produced some of the biggest names in sport for many years, from Muhammad Ali to Mike Tyson. In recent times, competitors such as Manny Pacquiao, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have taken on that superstar status, leading the way in their respective divisions. But in December 2018, another fighter made history.

Back in 2012, Manuel looked to earn a place at that year’s Olympics in London. Those hopes saw him competing in a trial event. Unfortunately for the aspiring fighter, an injury halted his progress at that point, which cost him a place on the American team. Following that major disappointment, he then embarked on a quite incredible journey.

