Here’s How These 20 WWE Stars Have Changed Since The Days When They Ruled The Ring

Professional wrestling has a fan base like no other sport and – through the years – the WWE has given us some extremely memorable stars. At one point in time, these brawlers were beloved by many and ruled supreme as kings and queens of the ring. But every reign has to end, and these wrestlers have changed a lot since leaving the profession behind. Here’s what some of the WWE’s biggest personalities have been doing since performing their final finishing moves.
20. Ric Flair
After debuting in 1972 Ric Flair made a huge dent in the wrestling world; indeed, he was even once named by Sports Illustrated as the greatest wrestler in history. But while he may be retired now, the Nature Boy can still wow audiences with his feats of strength. In fact, he recently demonstrated his ring-worthiness on Twitter by filming himself lifting a colossal 400 lb.
19. Jesse “The Body” Ventura
While his trash-talking alter ego The Body is still fondly remembered by wrestling fans, Jesse Ventura’s career was only just beginning when he left the WWE. Following the discovery of a pulmonary embolism in 1986, Ventura retired from the ring and would appear in Predator and The Running Man alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Then, after a term as a mayor, he was elected governor of Minnesota in 1998. He has since released a number of politically-themed books.
