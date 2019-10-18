André The Giant Was A WWE Icon, But His Life Outside Of The Ring Was Terribly Tragic

Renowned for his bouts with Hulk Hogan and performance in The Princess Bride, wrestler-turned-actor André the Giant sure lived up to his nickname. In fact, the Frenchman reportedly stood at a colossal 7’4” and weighed approximately 520 pounds when he rose to fame. Sadly, however, the imposing stature that helped him to crack America came at a cost.
The man born André René Roussimoff was initially something of a mythical figure. Indeed, long before the days of going viral was a thing, André the Giant built his reputation on word of mouth, as news of his size gradually spread across the American wrestling circuit. As a result, thousands would flock to each of his encounters to see him in action with their very own eyes.