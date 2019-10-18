André The Giant Was A WWE Icon, But His Life Outside Of The Ring Was Terribly Tragic

Jon O'Brien
By Jon O'Brien
October 18, 2019

Renowned for his bouts with Hulk Hogan and performance in The Princess Bride, wrestler-turned-actor André the Giant sure lived up to his nickname. In fact, the Frenchman reportedly stood at a colossal 7’4” and weighed approximately 520 pounds when he rose to fame. Sadly, however, the imposing stature that helped him to crack America came at a cost.

The man born André René Roussimoff was initially something of a mythical figure. Indeed, long before the days of going viral was a thing, André the Giant built his reputation on word of mouth, as news of his size gradually spread across the American wrestling circuit. As a result, thousands would flock to each of his encounters to see him in action with their very own eyes.

