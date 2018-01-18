20 Of The Most Astonishing Natural Phenomena On Earth

ADVERTISEMENT

We humans have learned to create some rather amazing things, but Mother Nature is no slouch herself when it comes to providing phenomena that astound and intrigue. From the undersea waterfall of Mauritius, to the blood-red rain of Kerala, nature hosts a multitude of spectacular sights. Read on to find out about 20 of the most astonishing.

20. Weird oozing foam

Passersby in the Chinese city of Nanjing were shocked to see this bizarre foam erupting from the street a few years ago. Covering around 500 square feet, the foam was apparently spontaneously bubbling up from the road. City hall officials said that works being carried out on the subway running under the street may have been behind the eerie phenomenon. Whatever was responsible, police cleared the area and firefighters hosed the foam away.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Eye of the Sahara

The Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, is a topographical feature measuring nearly 30 miles across. Located in the African country of Mauritania, it was first noticed by astronauts crossing the Sahara – the view shown here is actually a satellite photo. “Initially interpreted as a meteorite impact structure because of its high degree of circularity, it is now thought to be merely a symmetrical uplift that has been laid bare by erosion,” NASA’s website explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT