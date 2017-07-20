20 Mind-Blowing Facts About The Largest Tornadoes In History

ADVERTISEMENT

20. Tornadoes emerge from massive thunderstorms

To create a scarily large tornado, the first thing that’s needed is a giant thunderstorm. The very largest thunderstorms actually have their own term – the supercell. Supercells are highly organized thunderstorms characterized by extreme rainfall, prolific lightening and gale-force winds. When the supercell sinks below the clouds it drags in colder air, creating the familiar tornado tower and sucking up air from the surface below it.

19. Tornadoes often give off an advance warning

Sometimes supercells will give a telltale signature which meteorologists can read on radar. This is called the “hook echo” and it’s distinctive enough that even non-scientists can see it on a clear radar printout. The hook is formed by powerful counter-clockwise winds which drive rain in a circle around the air that’s being sucked up from the ground. Although not all hook echoes forewarn of a dangerous tornado, they are certainly something to watch out for.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Tornadoes can travel tremendous distances

A tornado lasting for more than two hours hit Chetek in Wisconsin in May 2017. Its effects were devastating, with one person killed and 25 injured. The destructive twister traveled for a mind-boggling 83 miles, the longest tornado journey seen in the state since records began in 1950. And although it’s of little comfort to those who lost their homes, it could have been far worse. Thankfully, most of the tornado’s trail passed over sparsely populated areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT