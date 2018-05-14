20 Freakish Weather Events That Completely Blew Our Minds

ADVERTISEMENT

Freak weather phenomena never cease to fascinate – and sometimes to terrify. If you’re intrigued by the vagaries of the climate, this list is guaranteed to send your temperature soaring. From catatumbo lightning and moonbows to microbursts and quadruple rainbows, everything is covered in our not-to-be-missed list of 20 incredible weather events.

20. Catatumbo lightning

To witness the amazing display known as Catatumbo lightning you’ll need to take a trip to Venezuela as that’s the only place it occurs. And even there the event only happens at one particular location, where the Catatumbo River flows into Lake Maracaibo. The phenomenon is caused by storm clouds gathering at heights in excess of half a mile, which then interact with the surrounding mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Not enough anti-freeze?

The owner of this vehicle won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. It appears that some flood waters have reached about halfway up the car. Then there’s been a big freeze and the ice around the car has remained in place as it’s supported by the sides of the car port. Flooding and freezing have thus combined with hilarious results (or exasperating ones, if they’re your wheels).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT