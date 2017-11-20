3 Days After Their Car Was Stolen With Their Dog Inside, This Frantic Couple Got A Call From Police

ADVERTISEMENT

When thieves stole one family’s car with their dog still inside, their world fell apart. So, they launched an ambitious rescue mission to get him back. But, three days into their search, the distraught couple received an urgent call from the police.

Carolyn Hamilton lives in Truckee, California, with her husband Jeff and their daughters Eleanore and Frances. Like most parents, the couple would do anything for their children. So, when one of the girls was experiencing a tough time, they bought her a dog to cheer her up.

The family named the dog Albus, after Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series. And, according to Carolyn, the canine lived up to his namesake. The mother-of-two told News 4 that the dog had provided her family with some “magical” inspiration.

