In northeast India, an island is being steadily swallowed by the water that surrounds it. And yet, as the monsoons rain down and the nearby river rages, a young man works determinedly, planting seeds in the sodden ground. The year is 1979 but he has set himself a mammoth challenge that will take over 35 years to complete: to replant and repopulate this sparse, soggy land before it disappears underwater completely.
The story starts almost 40 years ago, with a teenage boy in India. The boy lives on an island called Majuli. Populated by some 150,000 residents, Majuli has been named the biggest river island in the world.
Majuli Island sits adjacent to the Brahmaputra River. However, its waterside location places it in a very vulnerable position. Flooding is frequent and has ravaged the area over the years, eating away at the land and constantly reshaping the terrain.
-
20 Quick-Thinking Comedians Who Got The Last Laugh
-
Divers Found This Tin Pot On A Centuries-Old Shipwreck, And What Was Inside It Is Mindblowing
-
On Their First Date, He Suddenly Stood Up And Collapsed – And Then She Couldn’t Find A Pulse
-
After This Pit Bull Was Thrown From A Truck In A Terrible Crash, Rescuers Rushed To Help Him
-
20 Secrets About Grace VanderWaal That Even The Biggest America’s Got Talent Fans Won’t Know
-
After More Than A Decade With Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Has Revealed The Truth About Their Marriage
-
This Man Was Looking For Food Somewhere In China When He Spotted A Stomach-Turning Sight
-
10 Years After Their Children Were Swept Away By The Tsunami, They Were Sent A Life-Changing Photo
-
Every Day For 37 Years, This Man Planted Seeds In The Same Location. His Life’s Work Is Breathtaking
-
40 Years After A Baby Was Abandoned At A Hospital, Her Mom’s Illicit Affair Came Back To Bite Her
-
It Took Weeks For People To Finally Help This Dog, And When They Looked Closer They Were Horrified
-
This 12-Year-Old Was Home Alone When She Secretly Started Filming A Man Prowling Around The Backyard