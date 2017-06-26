Every Day For 37 Years, This Man Planted Seeds In The Same Location. His Life’s Work Is Breathtaking

By Calvin Holbrook
June 26, 2017
In northeast India, an island is being steadily swallowed by the water that surrounds it. And yet, as the monsoons rain down and the nearby river rages, a young man works determinedly, planting seeds in the sodden ground. The year is 1979 but he has set himself a mammoth challenge that will take over 35 years to complete: to replant and repopulate this sparse, soggy land before it disappears underwater completely.

The story starts almost 40 years ago, with a teenage boy in India. The boy lives on an island called Majuli. Populated by some 150,000 residents, Majuli has been named the biggest river island in the world.

Majuli Island sits adjacent to the Brahmaputra River. However, its waterside location places it in a very vulnerable position. Flooding is frequent and has ravaged the area over the years, eating away at the land and constantly reshaping the terrain.

