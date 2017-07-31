This Adorable Dog Was Adopted From A Shelter – But Then Found Herself Back There With No Idea Why

ADVERTISEMENT

When one dog left her shelter with a new family, she must have imagined her darkest days were behind her. But it soon turned out they were yet to come. That’s because her new owners rejected her, leaving her life hanging in the balance.

Athena the dog had a rough start in life. By the time she was two years old, the female boxer-mix was living on the streets of Miami. She had no easy access to food, no real safety and, worst of all, nobody that loved her.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in March 2017 a team from Miami-Dade Animal Services (MDAS) learned about the dog. So, they took her into the organization’s animal shelter. There, staff hoped it wouldn’t be long before Athena found a new home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT