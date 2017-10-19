After B.o.B Announced A Project To Prove The Earth Is Flat, NASA Astronauts Had The Perfect Response

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s generally accepted these days that the Earth is round, not flat. After all, it’s something that scientists first deduced more than 2,000 years ago. But rapper B.o.B doesn’t seem convinced, insisting that the world we live on is actually a disc, not a sphere. And he’s even set up a GoFundMe campaign to prove his theory correct. The response from NASA’s astronauts, however, has been absolutely golden.

B.o.B – whose real name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. – is probably best known for his 2009 number one hit “Nothin’ on You” and his third single “Airplanes,” on which he collaborated with Paramore’s Hayley Williams. Since then, he’s enjoyed considerable commercial success as a rapper.

Aside from his music, though, B.o.B is also well-known for his belief in various conspiracy theories. As well as stating that the moon landing in 1969 was faked and that the 9/11 terrorist attack was an “inside job,” he has also committed firmly to the theory that the Earth isn’t a sphere at all – but is actually flat.

