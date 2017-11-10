As the flames tore down the valley towards them, one family knew that this was their last chance to escape. So they scooped up their beloved pets and placed them in their car. But when one dog refused to leave his goats, his loved ones made the heartbreaking decision to leave him behind.
In October 2017, wildfires ripped through Northern California. The infernos affected Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties, leaving 36,707 acres of charred land in their wake. Furthermore, the blazes claimed the lives of at least 40 people and destroyed more than 5,300 structures.
In the midst of the wildfires, Roland Hendel fled his Sonoma County home alongside his family. “The fire advanced at a rate of about a football field every three seconds,” Hendel told Steve in October 2017. As a result, the family would have to be quick to escape with their lives.
-
A Two-Mile Crack Has Opened Up In Arizona – And Experts Warn That It’s Only Going To Get Bigger
-
When This Bride And Groom Got To The Altar, He Suddenly Confessed His Love For Her Sister
-
One Week After This 18-Year-Old Went Missing, Police Saw CCTV Footage Of Her Leaving A Bar With A Stranger
-
A 3-Year-Old Was Found In A Corn Maze After Nightfall, And His Parents’ Excuse Was Baffling
-
When This Mailwoman Saw An Old Lady’s Mail Piling Up, Instinct Told Her She Had To Call 911
-
He Was America’s Most Elusive Fugitive For 40 Years. Then Police Found His Prints On An ID Card
-
After This Dog Refused To Leave His Goats In A Wildfire, Their Family Returned To Find A Miracle
-
When This Tiny Wiener Got Into A Lion’s Cage, The Big Cat’s Reaction Was Pure Animal Instinct
-
This Momma Bear Couldn’t Reach Her Cubs In A Dumpster, But Help Arrived From An Unlikely Friend
-
Mayim Bialik Explained That There’s A “Flip Side” To Sexual Harassment, And It’s Made People Furious
-
This 10-Year-Old’s Parents Gave Her A Book – And Seven Pages In She Couldn’t Hold Back The Tears
-
This Dad’s Stomach Dropped When He Was Pulled Over. Then The Cop Pointed To His Kid In The Back