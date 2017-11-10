After This Dog Refused To Leave His Goats In A Wildfire, Their Family Returned To Find A Miracle

ADVERTISEMENT

As the flames tore down the valley towards them, one family knew that this was their last chance to escape. So they scooped up their beloved pets and placed them in their car. But when one dog refused to leave his goats, his loved ones made the heartbreaking decision to leave him behind.

In October 2017, wildfires ripped through Northern California. The infernos affected Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties, leaving 36,707 acres of charred land in their wake. Furthermore, the blazes claimed the lives of at least 40 people and destroyed more than 5,300 structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of the wildfires, Roland Hendel fled his Sonoma County home alongside his family. “The fire advanced at a rate of about a football field every three seconds,” Hendel told Steve in October 2017. As a result, the family would have to be quick to escape with their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT