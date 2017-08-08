Days After This Guy Posted A Selfie With His Dog, Police Arrived To Take Him Away

ADVERTISEMENT

When one pet owner posted a selfie with his dog online, the image soon went viral. However, it also attracted some unwanted attention. As a result, days later, police arrived to take the animal away.

Dan Tillery is a musician who lives in Waterford Township, Michigan. In June 2016 he had just purchased his first home with his girlfriend, Megan. And, after unpacking, the first thing the couple did was look into adopting a dog.

“[My girlfriend and I] have been wanting a dog forever, but the place we were renting would not allow dogs. We just recently purchased our first home. All ours. And dogs are allowed,” Tillery explained to the Oakland Press in June 2016.

