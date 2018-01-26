After A Janitor Found This Odd-Looking Creature, His Heart Sank When He Saw How It Had Been Treated

ADVERTISEMENT

The college janitor was used to finding unusual things on a university campus, but this was a new one. The tiny animal ran across the floor towards him, and at first he didn’t recognize it. Then, his heart broke; how could someone treat the poor thing so terribly?

The aforementioned janitor is Frankie, and he works at the University of Sheffield in England. In April 2016 he was on duty at the campus when he saw something strange. A live creature was in the kitchens, and it was coming right for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t a frightening sight, though; the animal was tiny. The janitor possibly suspected that it was some kind of rodent as a result of its size. But the creature was definitely unusual, and it seemed to be covered in something.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT