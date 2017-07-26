When one couple rush their son to hospital with a suspected bite, they are obviously concerned. However, they have no idea that their toddler’s life hangs in the balance. Indeed, if doctors don’t act quickly, he might not make it out alive.
The Hadley Family live in Grapevine in Texas. They are dad Trent, mom Amy, daughter Riley and son Parker. In 2014 the little boy was two years old and growing fast. So, his parents were keen to create precious memories with him and his sister.
As a result, that October the family went on vacation to their property in Panhandle, TX. They had planned an idyllic holiday. So, the Hadleys began collecting firewood so they could toast s’mores later that evening.
-
After Mom Rushed Her Toddler To ER With A Bite On His Foot, Doctors Realized He Was In Grave Danger
-
When This 3-Year-Old Ran Next Door, They Thought He Was Playing – But Then His Mom Saw Blood
-
When This Dad Gave His Daughter Her Graduation Gift, She Found A Stunning 13-Year Secret Inside
-
When This Suspicious Mom Found A Receipt Of Her Son’s, She Didn’t Hesitate To Call The Police
-
This Woman Saw A Mass Of Creatures Swimming Toward Her – And It Completely Took Her Breath Away
-
Frozen’s Producers Revealed These Insider Secrets – And They’ll Change How You See The Film Forever
-
This Momma Cow Cried All Night For Her Missing Calf. Then She Finally Saw Him And Totally Freaked
-
When A Keeper Slapped This Elephant, The Animal’s Reaction Was Astonishing
-
3 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Disappeared, A Hunter Discovered A Bathing Suit In The Woods
-
This Mailman Noticed How His Favorite Dog Was Changing. Then He Saw What The Owners Were Doing
-
This Woman’s Manicure Disaster Swept The Internet – But Fortunately There Was An Easy Fix
-
This Man Was Preserved In Lava 2,000 Years Ago. Now People Are In Stitches About His Final Act