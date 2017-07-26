After Mom Rushed Her Toddler To ER With A Bite On His Foot, Doctors Realized He Was In Grave Danger

ADVERTISEMENT

When one couple rush their son to hospital with a suspected bite, they are obviously concerned. However, they have no idea that their toddler’s life hangs in the balance. Indeed, if doctors don’t act quickly, he might not make it out alive.

The Hadley Family live in Grapevine in Texas. They are dad Trent, mom Amy, daughter Riley and son Parker. In 2014 the little boy was two years old and growing fast. So, his parents were keen to create precious memories with him and his sister.

As a result, that October the family went on vacation to their property in Panhandle, TX. They had planned an idyllic holiday. So, the Hadleys began collecting firewood so they could toast s’mores later that evening.

