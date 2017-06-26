When emergency services arrived at the scene of a horrific crash, what they found would have probably shocked them to the core. On the road laid an injured dog who’d been thrown from the wreckage. As a result, the team embarked on an epic rescue mission in a bid to save the animal’s life.
In December 2015, the Chester Fire Department in New Hampshire responded to an accident. It was a motorcar collision involving a drunk driver who had crashed into a tree. However, they weren’t the only rider in the car.
When police arrived at the scene, the found a pit bull strewn across the road. “It appears the dog was thrown from the vehicle in this horrific-looking crash. The driver fled on foot,” police chief Aaron Berube told The Dodo in May 2017.
-
20 Quick-Thinking Comedians Who Got The Last Laugh
-
Divers Found This Tin Pot On A Centuries-Old Shipwreck, And What Was Inside It Is Mindblowing
-
On Their First Date, He Suddenly Stood Up And Collapsed – And Then She Couldn’t Find A Pulse
-
After This Pit Bull Was Thrown From A Truck In A Terrible Crash, Rescuers Rushed To Help Him
-
20 Secrets About Grace VanderWaal That Even The Biggest America’s Got Talent Fans Won’t Know
-
After More Than A Decade With Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Has Revealed The Truth About Their Marriage
-
This Man Was Looking For Food Somewhere In China When He Spotted A Stomach-Turning Sight
-
10 Years After Their Children Were Swept Away By The Tsunami, They Were Sent A Life-Changing Photo
-
Every Day For 37 Years, This Man Planted Seeds In The Same Location. His Life’s Work Is Breathtaking
-
40 Years After A Baby Was Abandoned At A Hospital, Her Mom’s Illicit Affair Came Back To Bite Her
-
It Took Weeks For People To Finally Help This Dog, And When They Looked Closer They Were Horrified
-
This 12-Year-Old Was Home Alone When She Secretly Started Filming A Man Prowling Around The Backyard