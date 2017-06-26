After This Pit Bull Was Thrown From A Truck In A Terrible Crash, Rescuers Rushed To Help Him

ADVERTISEMENT

When emergency services arrived at the scene of a horrific crash, what they found would have probably shocked them to the core. On the road laid an injured dog who’d been thrown from the wreckage. As a result, the team embarked on an epic rescue mission in a bid to save the animal’s life.

In December 2015, the Chester Fire Department in New Hampshire responded to an accident. It was a motorcar collision involving a drunk driver who had crashed into a tree. However, they weren’t the only rider in the car.

When police arrived at the scene, the found a pit bull strewn across the road. “It appears the dog was thrown from the vehicle in this horrific-looking crash. The driver fled on foot,” police chief Aaron Berube told The Dodo in May 2017.

