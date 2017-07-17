After Years Of Alarming Rumors, Inspectors Visited This Zoo And Were Dismayed By What They Found

By Suzi Marsh
July 17, 2017
Image: MailOnline

It’s a summer day in northern England and a team of inspectors is touring a beleaguered zoo. For years, the attraction has seen a string of disasters. Indeed, both animals and a keeper have met with a grisly end. Now, the moment of truth has come: exactly what has been happening at South Lakes Safari Zoo?

Image: Mikef

Owner David Gill had always loved animals. In fact, as a child, he became well known for his menagerie of goats, raccoons and wallabies. In Barrow-in-Furness, a town in Cumbria in North West England, he became affectionately known as “Dalton’s Doctor Doolittle.”

Image: Facebook via Cumbria Live

True to his nickname, Gill went on to open his own animal attraction. In 1994 he was awarded a license and opened South Lakes Safari Zoo in Dalton-in-Furness, a small town just a few miles from where he grew up. Over the next 22 years, it would grow to become home to some 1,500 animals.

