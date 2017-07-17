It’s a summer day in northern England and a team of inspectors is touring a beleaguered zoo. For years, the attraction has seen a string of disasters. Indeed, both animals and a keeper have met with a grisly end. Now, the moment of truth has come: exactly what has been happening at South Lakes Safari Zoo?
Owner David Gill had always loved animals. In fact, as a child, he became well known for his menagerie of goats, raccoons and wallabies. In Barrow-in-Furness, a town in Cumbria in North West England, he became affectionately known as “Dalton’s Doctor Doolittle.”
True to his nickname, Gill went on to open his own animal attraction. In 1994 he was awarded a license and opened South Lakes Safari Zoo in Dalton-in-Furness, a small town just a few miles from where he grew up. Over the next 22 years, it would grow to become home to some 1,500 animals.
-
After Years Of Alarming Rumors, Inspectors Visited This Zoo And Were Dismayed By What They Found
-
Here’s Just How Much The Internet Has Changed Since 2007
-
When A Woman Heard Strange Noises In The Bathroom, Her Neighbor Found An Unusual Intruder Inside
-
This Teen Saw A Police Car Engulfed In Flames. Then He Noticed The Officer Struggling To Get Free
-
This Boy Was Standing On The Water’s Edge When He Suddenly Felt Something Splash At His Feet
-
This Family Adopted An Orphan Who Was Close To Death. 5 Years On, Her Transformation Is Stunning
-
20 Storage Wars Secrets That The Producers Wanted To Keep In Their Locker
-
This Mom Pulled Out A Camera During Labor – And Doctors Were Stunned By What She Caught On Film
-
After This Family Adopted 3 Little Brothers, Mom Got A Call From Her Neighbor That Left Her Floored
-
This Poor Stray Was At Death’s Door. But When Vets Found His Owner, They Uncovered The Real Story
-
This Mom Gave Birth To A Healthy Baby. But When Doctors Saw Her Placenta, They Left It Inside Her
-
20 Facts Your Teachers Taught You That Are Totally Untrue