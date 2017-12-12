It’s fair to say that 2017 has been a pretty incredible year when it comes to the weather. Records have been broken all across the globe, and the damage that various storms and hurricanes have left behind has been catastrophic. But Hurricane Irma could well have been the most impressive storm front of them all.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 every year. Hurricanes are tropical cyclones that form in the Atlantic or northeastern Pacific Ocean. They have a number of characteristics, all of which are dangerous. From powerful winds to violent thunderstorms, a hurricane will throw the lot at you.
To get some perspective on how devastating hurricane season can be, you only have to look at the costs involved. According to the Congressional Budget Office, on average hurricanes cause nearly $30 billion of damage every year. And the CBO believes that figure is set to skyrocket in the coming years.
-
America Was Rocked By A Hurricane So Powerful That It Even Registered On Earthquake Devices
-
Years After This Nun’s Body Was Found At A Garbage Dump, A Twisted Tale Of Abuse Began To Emerge
-
This Mom Left Her Nine Kids After Meeting A Toyboy Online – And Now She's Revealed Her True Feelings
-
20 Random Objects That Look Like Food But Which You’d Definitely Regret Eating
-
When Experts Studied This Van Gogh Painting, They Found A Surprising Secret Hidden In The Detail
-
This Dog Was Dumped At A High-Kill Shelter – But When He Realized He'd Been Adopted He Freaked Out