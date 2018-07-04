10 Bizarre Cat Behaviors That Have Always Baffled You – Until Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Although cats can be confusing creatures, there is apparently method to their madness. Many feline quirks can in fact be explained, so instead of shaking our heads at their oddball behavior, we should spend time understanding what they’re trying to communicate. Luckily, help is at hand in the form of this list. Read it and you’ll reach a deeper awareness of what your moggies are trying to tell you.

10. Headbutting

Rather than instigating a brawl, when cats perform headbutts they do so with the best of intentions. There is even science behind their actions: the animals are transferring their smell onto you and leaving their feline fragrance on your forehead – or whichever body part they are rubbing against! Interestingly, there’s actually a name for this rather odd phenomenon. It’s called bunting.

On the other hand, cats are notoriously needy, and this tactic could simply be a handy way of getting your full and undivided attention. Another possibility is that they are trying to telepathically communicate with us, but we’re just too slow to have cottoned on just yet.

