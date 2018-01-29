When This 10-Year-Old Got A Bite From A Monster Fish, He Had No Idea It Would Break A Record

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Stokes was out fishing with his dad when he felt a familiar tug on his rod. But the power in this pull was different. As he struggled to reel in his monster catch he knew he was on to something big. However, little did he know his giant fish would smash a record.

Fishing is a big deal in Vermont. After all, the state’s many streams and creeks provide the perfect opportunity for anglers to cast off. As a result, the activity – alongside agriculture, hunting and forestry – rakes in $375 million for the local economy.

One of the major thrills for aspiring anglers is catching the biggest fish they can. Consequently, in recent years, fishermen and women have continued to smash previous Vermont state records when it comes to catch sizes.

