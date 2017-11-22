A trip up the 4,000 miles and more of the Amazon River may be the stuff of dreams for any would-be explorer. But those dreams could quickly turn to nightmares thanks to the terrifying characteristics and behaviors of some of the native animals. Leeches with sharp teeth, sharks 2,500 miles upriver and fish that will invade your most private parts are just a few of the horrors that await you.
1. Tyrant king leech
Scientists only described this fearsome member of the leech family in 2010, naming it Tyrannobdella rex or the tyrant king leech. The animal can grow to a length of three inches and it has large sharp, teeth. It’s what it does with its teeth that is horrifying. This leech can use its teeth to hack away at the mouth of any mammal it catches on to. And it’s not just the mouth – it will chew into any orifice it finds, including the most intimate ones.
2. Amazonian giant centipede
This multi-legged beast can grow to a length of 12 inches. The Amazonian giant centipede is a feisty creature capable of taking on, killing and eating tarantulas, lizards, bats and birds. The centipede does have a poisonous bite, but this is not fatal to a healthy adult human. However, if you are up the Amazon with a small child, beware. A tragic case was documented in Venezuela when a centipede bite resulted in the death of a four-year-old child.
-
20 Fascinating Facts You Didn’t Know About Pirates
-
This Great Dane Was Not Amused By His Mom’s New Puppy – So He Threw A Hysterical Tantrum
-
A 452-Year-Old Shipwreck Was Found Off The Florida Coast – And It’s Led To An International Feud
-
4 Weeks After Her Daughter Tragically Died, This Mom Opened The Sealed Letters She’d Left Behind
-
When This Four-Year-Old Saw A Man “Sleeping” On A Bathroom Floor, She Knew She Had To Run For Help
-
20 Nightmarish Animals That Lurk In The Amazon River
-
19 Shamelessly Gross Things Couples Do After They’ve Been With Each Other For Way Too Long
-
This 23-Year-Old Woman Was Dangerously Obese – Until Three Choices Saw Her Lose Over 400 Pounds
-
This Hulking Bull Was Bred For Its Meat, But When It Tries To Move The Controversy Becomes Clear
-
This Woman Found A Spy Camera In Her Daughter’s Locker Room – Then Learned A Mother Had Planted It
-
Los Angeles Locals Were Stunned When They Saw This Prehistoric Creature Strolling Down The Road
-
When A Boy Reeled In This 25-Year-Old Purse, His Relative Recognized The Woman In The Photo Inside