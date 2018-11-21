20 Pets Who Stole Their Owners’ Significant Others – And Were Totally Shameless About It

ADVERTISEMENT

If your best friend steals your partner, you expect an apology and maybe even a little guilt. But you won’t get that from these 20 homewreckers. They swept in and stole their partners’ significant others without remorse. But it’s hard to be angry when they’re this adorable and furry.

20. Let sleeping dogs lie

Does that phrase apply to prairie dogs? Because it appears this little sneak is taking the term “love rat” a bit too literally. Redditor johnsie07 caught his pet napping with his girlfriend. Nonetheless, that’s a moment you wouldn’t want to interrupt.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Skype hound

This dog doesn’t let distance stop it from stealing its owner’s girlfriend away. Reddit’s aconner86 uploaded this picture of his best friend taking over his skype account to keep in touch with his significant other. The conversation’s a bit one-sided, but he’s such a good boy!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT