When A 25-Ton Whale Wouldn’t Let This Diver Get Away, She Soon Realized Her Life Was At Stake

The ocean can be a strange and scary place. Just imagining an unexpected encounter with a monster of the deep fills us with terror. So even experienced marine biologist Nan Hauser feared for her life when a giant humpback whale began to push her around. But as Hauser discovered, the whale was actually trying to protect her from an even graver threat.

Despite being terrified of the ocean as a kid, Hauser already knew that was where her future lay. She hoped to one day work with whales and dolphins, learning all she could about these extraordinary creatures. And aside from a detour into art and nursing, that’s exactly what she has done.

Hauser isn’t simply a whale expert, but one of the world’s leading whale experts. She lives in Rarotonga, on the Cook Islands in the South Pacific Ocean, where the 63-year-old heads up the Center for Cetacean Research and Conservation. She is also the principal investigator for the area’s Whale Research Project.

