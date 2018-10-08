A Shelter Was About To Put Down This Sad Dog, So A Couple Raced 380 Miles In A Bid To Save His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

The young dog wasn’t doing well in the shelter. He didn’t trust anyone and, if he kept snapping at potential adopters, it was likely he’d be put to sleep. Then a couple wanted to meet the sad little pup; surely he’d scare them off too?

Some people don’t feel like their family’s complete without a dog in their lives. Animal-lover Jessica Williams is among them, but something always got in the way. For instance, her living arrangements didn’t permit animal companions. But all that was about to change.

That’s because Williams had moved into a new apartment with her partner Jared, and their landlord was pro-pet. For the first time, Williams could get the canine company she had always craved. Between them, Jared agreed with Williams that a dog would make a great birthday present.

