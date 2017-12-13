A Canadian Lagoon Is Being Overrun By These Bizarre Creatures That Look Like Brains

ADVERTISEMENT

It is by no means the sort of thing that you would expect to run into in the downtown area of one of the most densely populated cities in North America. But in the summer of 2017, a group of Canadian amateur naturalists stumbled across a creature in a Vancouver park that took them completely by surprise. And not just because their discovery looked so downright strange.

Canada’s thriving wildlife is as diverse as the nation’s landscape. More than 70,000 different species of flora and fauna can be found across the country’s 20 different ecological zones. While some of the native plants and animals will be very familiar, there are other much stranger creatures out there. And maybe there are even more weird and wonderful examples waiting to be discovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is due to the sheer size of Canada and the sparse nature of its civilization. The country covers almost four million square miles, and is home to some 35 million people. That means it has a population density of just a little more than ten people per square mile. To give you an idea of what that means, Canada’s immediate neighbor to the South – the U.S. – has a population density in excess of 90 people per square mile.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT