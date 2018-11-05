A Dog Found On The Street Had Been Dyed Bright Red – And Animal Activists Knew They Had To Step In

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescuers couldn't believe what they were seeing: had someone really colored their dog a shocking shade of red? Heaven knows what damage the chemicals in the dye could cause. The good Samaritans knew they had to act, so they stepped in to help the pitiful pooch.

There are many things to love about Greece, chief among them its extraordinary history, lovely beaches and fantastic landscapes. However, the country also has a poor reputation when it comes to the treatment of animals. Indeed, many of Greece’s stray cats and dogs endure cruelly short lives and meet violent ends.

That’s because while the Greek government has laws in place to protect animals, they seem to be flouted on a regular basis. As a result, homeless animals line the streets, where many people see them as pests – or worse, as vermin. In their quest to stay alive, the hapless beasts are routinely abused and even killed.

