A Man’s Service Dog Was Lost In The Wild For 28 Days – And Their Reunion Was Beyond Emotional

By Dave Jones
October 17, 2018
Justin Scott couldn’t believe it when he took the call – an animal rescuer had found his support dog. Somehow the poor mutt had survived in the wild for a month on her own. Yet as he waited for their reunion, Scott couldn’t help but wonder how his dog would react to seeing him again.

Scott has an inspiring – if very stressful – job. To be more precise, he works as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Santa Clarita, California. No doubt he’s responded to his share of difficult calls, but one situation in particular stayed with him.

That’s because it was an occasion where the EMT attended to a friend of his. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, though, no one could save his buddy, who tragically died. As a consequence, Scott was understandably devastated.

