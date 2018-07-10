A Pair Of Penguins Were Filmed Walking Along The Beach – And The Footage Totally Captivated Viewers

ADVERTISEMENT

Norma Landeros-Ramirez was on her honeymoon when she spotted two penguins strolling down the beach. The newlywed found the pair so sweet that she decided to film the encounter for her family back home to see. But her relatives weren’t the only ones to view the amazing scenes; in fact, Norma’s footage would go on to dazzle hundreds of thousands of people all over the world.

Almost all penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere. The flightless birds are found throughout Antarctica, in some parts of South America and New Zealand and along the southern coastlines of Australia and South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for their black and white plumage, distinctive flippers and short legs, penguins have inspired countless stories from the animated movie Happy Feet to the emotional documentary March of the Penguins. And still it appears people can’t get enough of the cute little animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT