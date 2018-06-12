A Photographer Was Setting Up Next To A River. Then A Huge Animal Approached From Behind

ADVERTISEMENT

Hammond had found the perfect spot to set up his camera. He had a great view overlooking the river, and he could take some nice pictures of the local wildlife. But his blood ran cold when he turned around and came face-to-face with a potentially dangerous creature.

The man in question is Drew Hammond, a photographer who achieved internet fame back in 2014. Recently, though, one of his videos resurfaced and reached a new audience of social media users. It revealed a shocking encounter Hammond experienced in Alaska.

Located in the most northerly reaches of the Americas, Alaska’s known for its freezing climate. In fact, the state’s coastal areas are so cold, they’re even home to polar bears! As a result, it’s made quite a name for itself with ice-related entertainment events.

