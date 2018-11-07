A Trucker Found A Dog Alone On A Remote Road. Then He Realized It Was In Desperate Need Of His Help

ADVERTISEMENT

As the trucker rolled along the abandoned dusty road, he spotted something he didn’t expect to see. There on the track with no one else in sight was a dog with a leash hanging from its neck. Had the hound been dumped there, or had it wandered off and got lost? Perplexed, the driver glanced around, whereupon his suspicions grew.

Long empty roads are probably a familiar sight to truck driver Martin Hall Jr. of Merced, California. But he’ll always remember one day on the job, thanks to a chance encounter on a dusty highway. And it all began with an unexpected detour.

The diversion took place after someone summoned Hall to a pickup in Mariposa, CA, on September 23, 2018. So far, so simple. However, things became complicated after the tow trucker attended the scene. As he readied himself to leave, the client told him that he couldn’t go out the same way he’d come in.

