This Puppy Was Found Alone And Confused. Then Rescuers Discovered The Note On Her Collar

When the kind-hearted stranger saw the puppy all alone, alarm bells immediately rang. Where had it come from, and more importantly, where was its owner? A quick search of the collar didn’t reveal an address; instead, the rescuer found a note that told a tragic story.

Despite the efforts of rescue organizations and adoption agencies, people continue to abandon pets. And the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) reveals just how common this is. Its website states that roughly 6.5 million animals go through shelters annually.

Those numbers include 3.2 million cats and 3.3 million dogs, and tragically, not all of those animals find homes. Shelters put to sleep an estimated 860,000 cats and 670,000 dogs. Thankfully, the ASPCA reports that these numbers appear to be changing for the better.

