These Abandoned Pups Refused To Leave Each Other’s Side – And Then They Got A Heartwarming Ending

As the saying goes, a dog is man’s best friend. When two canines were abandoned and left on the street, however, they found companionship in each other. Indeed, even after they had been rescued and taken to a shelter, the doggy duo wouldn’t part. Thankfully, though, their story has a heartwarming ending.

Meet Bonnie and Clyde – two adorable pooches strolling the streets in Arizona without an owner. In time, they were scooped up and taken to the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) center in Phoenix, where they were fed, sheltered and given some good old TLC. But it soon became clear that there was something special going on between the dogs.

Clyde, the little one, is a Chihuahua mix and was still just a pup when he was rescued. Bonnie, on the other hand, is a Labrador retriever mix and several years his senior. According to the shelter, Clyde is energetic and adores attention – a “firecracker” – whereas Bonnie is the chilled-out, more “mellow” one of the two. Admittedly, they make for a bit of an unlikely pair. But for Bonnie and Clyde, opposites attract, it seems.

