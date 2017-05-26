After This Abused Dog Was Abandoned By His Owners, He Lived Alone On A Roadside Armchair For Days

Duke the dog just couldn’t seem to catch a break. Humans had abused him all his life and now they’d abandoned him. So, with nowhere in the world left to go, he curled up on an abandoned couch where he lived in the cold and the rain.
In one neighborhood in south Texas, residents were becoming used to what should be an unusual sight. For days on end, a dog had been sitting on a battered old couch on the sidewalk. And, no matter the weather, he never seemed to budge.
All day and all night, come rain or shine, the pooch was there. He would only move when someone passing by threw him a scrap of food. Sometimes, if he was really hungry, he would scrounge through nearby garbage for a meal. But, he would always return to the safety of his armchair.
