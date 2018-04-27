This Abused Dog Was So Traumatized By His Past That Every Night He’d Cry Himself To Sleep

By Dave Jones
April 27, 2018
Image: YouTube/SBS TV동물농장x애니멀봐

The eerie sound of a creature in pain split the night, so the woman went to investigate. It sounded like someone was abusing the poor animal, but instead she found a puppy lying in the street. He was sleeping, but as she watched, he let out another piercing cry.

Image: YouTube/SBS TV동물농장x애니멀봐

On November 25, 2017, a South Korean video hit YouTube telling a sorrowful story about a street dog. It’s unclear how long the pup, which rescuers called Nuri, had been struggling to survive for. However, the pain and suffering he’d endured was unmistakable.

Image: YouTube/SBS TV동물농장x애니멀봐

The result was that the poor pooch made distressed noises whenever he tried to sleep. On the video, his rescuer explains that it was this sound that first led her to Nuri one October night. She couldn’t help but hear the disturbance and followed it to its source.

