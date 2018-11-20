This Abused Lion Cub “Pet” Was Close To Death – So Rescuers Knew They Had To Intervene

ADVERTISEMENT

Lions are among the most majestic, beautiful animals on the planet – but that does not make them good pets. Not only are they dangerous beasts, they are built for the wild, rather than domestic captivity. After all, they are natural hunters. For one big cat, a life in captivity almost led to his demise.

King, a one-year-old lion, didn’t have a happy story to tell. In October 2017, he was discovered by the authorities in an apartment in Paris, France. With little room to move and an abusive owner, King was in a sorry state when he was rescued. Just a few months old at the time, it was truly upsetting to find a young cub being so mistreated.

King has the Born Free Foundation to thank for his initial rescue. Founded in 1984, the foundation’s mission is to protect the lives of creatures both roaming free and in enclosures. It fundamentally disagrees with wild animals being kept in captivity.

