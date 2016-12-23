ADVERTISEMENT



Like many women, Darlene often enjoyed a gossip with her nail technician when getting a manicure. So, when the conversation turned to the manicurist’s dog, Darlene thought nothing of asking to see a photo. But, confronted with an image of a starving pup, she knew she had to do something.



California native Darlene had always been an animal lover. She also loved getting her nails done, and regularly visited her local technician in Marina del Rey. The retired interior designer always went to the same manicurist, and she got on well with woman who fixed her talons.

On one of her regular trips to the nail salon in early 2015, Darlene and her technician’s conversation took an unexpected turn. The manicurist began to explain how she was looking for a home for a dog. The dog belonged to the technician’s adult son and, from what Darlene could grasp, it wasn’t getting very well looked after.

