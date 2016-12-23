Like many women, Darlene often enjoyed a gossip with her nail technician when getting a manicure. So, when the conversation turned to the manicurist’s dog, Darlene thought nothing of asking to see a photo. But, confronted with an image of a starving pup, she knew she had to do something.
California native Darlene had always been an animal lover. She also loved getting her nails done, and regularly visited her local technician in Marina del Rey. The retired interior designer always went to the same manicurist, and she got on well with woman who fixed her talons.
On one of her regular trips to the nail salon in early 2015, Darlene and her technician’s conversation took an unexpected turn. The manicurist began to explain how she was looking for a home for a dog. The dog belonged to the technician’s adult son and, from what Darlene could grasp, it wasn’t getting very well looked after.
This Russian Fisherman Has Caught The Most Horrific Sea Creatures You’ll Ever See. Ever
20 Normal Things We Do Today That Were Totally Not OK 40 Years Ago
The 20 Craziest Things That Foreign Countries Have Gifted To U.S. Presidents
The 20 Richest Hockey Players That Ever Graced The Rink
This Dog Was Lost In The Woods For A Month. When She Returned, Her Owner Couldn’t Believe His Eyes
This Puppy’s Family Tied Him To A Parked Truck – And Then The Driver Mistakenly Started The Engine…
20 Awesome Gifts That Grammar Geeks Will Love
Police In Laos Stopped Two Suspicious Vehicles And Found The Most Heartbreaking Cargo Inside
A Burmese Miner Just Found A Prehistoric Relic So Unique And Beautiful That Scientists Are Stunned…
Meet Sekindo: A Digital Platform That’s Going From Strength To Strength
20 Times High School Seniors Transformed Their Parking Spots Into Awesome Works Of Art
This Rhino’s Mom Was Tragically Killed By Poachers, But Now She’s Found Love In A Two-Legged Form