When rescuers found Smiley the dog, he’d spent his whole life alone and in the dark – literally. Born without eyes in a barbaric puppy farm, the golden retriever had never known happiness. However, no one could take away the one thing that made him special away: his smile.
Puppy mills are brutal places for any dog to be born. The commercial breeding facilities are notorious for their squalid living conditions and lack of basic animal care. For a dog born there with a disability, life is even tougher.
In 2004, Joanne George was working as a veterinary technician in Ontario, Canada. That year, she and a colleague had the task of visiting a nearby puppy mill under investigation. Sadly, their job was to euthanize 20 of the mill’s sick dogs.
