When one couple became the proud new parents of a bouncing young doggy, they decided to extend their family with a second hairy baby. As the first furbaby in the household, the puppy got to decide on her four-legged companion. And you won’t believe what she chose.

Not surprisingly, Christina and her fiancé Vincent (whose last names have been withheld for privacy reasons) wanted a pet to start their family. Hailing from Odessa, Texas, the couple had both come from animal-loving homes. Naturally, they wanted their own home to have pets as well.

After doing some research, they came to a decision. “We had heard of the Tamaskan breed a couple years ago,” Christina told animal news site Petcha.com in 2015. “[We] had always had that in the back of our mind.”

