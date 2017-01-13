When one couple became the proud new parents of a bouncing young doggy, they decided to extend their family with a second hairy baby. As the first furbaby in the household, the puppy got to decide on her four-legged companion. And you won’t believe what she chose.
Not surprisingly, Christina and her fiancé Vincent (whose last names have been withheld for privacy reasons) wanted a pet to start their family. Hailing from Odessa, Texas, the couple had both come from animal-loving homes. Naturally, they wanted their own home to have pets as well.
After doing some research, they came to a decision. “We had heard of the Tamaskan breed a couple years ago,” Christina told animal news site Petcha.com in 2015. “[We] had always had that in the back of our mind.”
Two Years After This Couple Fell In Love, He Made The Most Epic Bicycle Journey To Be With Her Again
These Fascinating Photos Of Immigrants Reveal How Hard Life Was In Turn-Of-The-Century New York
Two Days After This Man Survived The Atomic Blast At Hiroshima, Fate Dealt Him The Cruelest Of Twists
When A Family Saw That This Deaf, One-Eyed Dog Had Spent 3 Years In A Shelter, It Broke Their Hearts
20 Movies That You Can’t Afford To Miss In 2017
When This Terminally Ill Man Began Restoring An Abandoned Church, Something Truly Miraculous Happened
20 Reasons To Never Friggin Visit Iceland. Ever.
When A Record Snowstorm Crippled Istanbul, People Went Above And Beyond For The City’s Stray Animals
These Are The 10 Types Of People Most Likely To Cheat On You
20 Silly Movie Mistakes Made By Directors Who Are Usually Masters Of Their Craft
20 Insane Selfies That Will Make You Wonder What On Earth They Were Thinking
20 Bizarre Facts About Australia That You Definitely Didn’t Know