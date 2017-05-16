20 Adorable Animals Who Visited People’s Homes And Stole Their Hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re ever in need of a quick pick-me-up, you might want to consider moving to wherever any of these folks live. After all, it seems like in some places in the world, you can’t move without running into an adorable animal or cute critter. And when they show up at your home? Well, it’ll absolutely make your day.

Recognize this little cutie? Unless you’re Australian, you might not know that it’s called a quokka, and it’s basically the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen. Indeed, it’s no wonder this family were more than happy to have it join them for breakfast.

Imagine walking out of your house to find something as sweet as this sat in front of you. In fact, we’re pretty sure this is what it’s really like to live in paradise. Apparently, fawns like this one are often left in a safe place while mom gathers food, so whoever lives here must have felt honored that this lil’ fella picked their home.

