ADVERTISEMENT



We’re all guilty of talking to our pets. While often our communicative attempts seem to go unnoticed, some things we say get an instant reaction. And calling a pet a “good boy” or “girl” is one way to get an adorable response. At least, that’s what a Reddit feed has shown.



It all began in December 2016, when Reddit user JavaReallySucks posted two snaps of his dog. The images showed that the white pooch’s face switched from docile to sheer delight after receiving a “good boy” compliment. At least that’s what it looks to us. For the dog’s eyes narrowed with apparent happiness and his pink tongue lolled out from his open mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT



In a matter of days, the cute post had attracted over 1,000 comments. Many of them came from fellow pet owners sharing similar joyous photos of praised puppies. Among them was this transformation from snarling savage to adorable doe-eyed doggie in the blink of an eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT