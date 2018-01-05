After This Blind Girl’s Cat Ran Away, Her Mom Saw A Photo Of The Kitty In The Arms Of A Stranger

ADVERTISEMENT

Through all her troubles, one blind little girl always had her cat by her side. The pair were the best of friends. So, when the animal ran away, it understandably devastated the youngster. Then, to make matters worse, her mom saw their pet in the arms of another family.

Charley Howell, four, lives with her mom, Heather, and their family in Pensacola, Florida. When she was born, her parents thought that Charley was the most perfect little girl possible. But at that moment, they could never have known just how ill their little bundle of joy would become.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charley’s family had noticed that she was smaller than other babies her age when she was just two months old. At first, doctors thought nothing of it. Her mother continued to be concerned, however, and another check-up revealed that Charley was losing weight. As a result, she was referred for further tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT