After A Couple Spotted A Shape In A River, A Creature Shot Out And Bolted Straight For Them

Otters must be one of the cutest animals on the planet. Not only are they friendly and lively, but they also hold hands during sleep, in order that they don’t wake up without each other. As well as being totally adorable, they’re smart, fun and sociable and excellent problem solvers. Of course, these animals are most at home in the water, but that doesn’t mean they never come onto land to see what’s going on.

A couple became totally enamored by one of these playful creatures in February 2013, and it’s not difficult to see why from video footage of the encounter. In it, they spot their new furry friend in a river they’re walking beside, cooing at him to come out. As the otter gracefully glides through the water, he hardly acknowledges the couple and looks like he’s headed elsewhere. But he has a surprise in store.

After momentarily disappearing under some reeds, he appears on the bank! The couple are immediately taken by the creature, his fur slicked back and shiny from the water, cooing at him, saying “Hellooo!” It’s then the otter’s turn to greet them – and he certainly wasn’t shy.

