A Year After This Shy Little Creature Was Rescued, She Saw Where She Was Going And Got So Excited

A year ago, Lies (pronounced like the English word “lease”) was saved from poachers. Her rescuers gave her everything she needed to grow strong, but there was one thing missing: home. Then one day, Lies’ carers took her somewhere, and she watched with growing excitement as more and more trees came into view.

Lies is a pangolin – a rare species of mammal that rolls into a ball when in danger, using its hard scales to protect itself. However, there are some threats that their armor can’t protect them from. In fact, their scales are one reason why they’re targeted.

That’s because pangolin scales are a highly desired ingredient in some branches of traditional Chinese medicine. There is no scientific evidence to support this practice, but unfortunately it has made pangolins a target. That’s not the only reason they’re prized amongst poachers, either.

