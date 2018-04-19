After This Emaciated Orangutan Was Rescued, The X-ray Revealed The Secret Held Inside Her Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal rescuers attended to Rose the orangutan as soon as they found her. The poorly ape was malnourished and weak, so the workers rushed her into emergency care. But things went from bad to worse after medical staff examined an X-ray and saw just what was inside of her.

Rose’s story began at Gunung Leuser National Park (GLNP), part of a World Heritage Site located in a mountain range in Sumatra, Indonesia. Authorities there protect the park’s grounds against hunters and poachers, so it plays an important role in conservation.

GLNP hosts many species of indigenous wildlife, such as the critically endangered trio of Sumatran elephant, Sumatran tiger and Sumatran rhinoceros. In addition, the park is also home to a sanctuary and research center for the similarly threatened Sumatran orangutan. The same species as Rose, in fact.

