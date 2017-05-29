After A Farmer’s 32 Cows Suddenly Perished, Authorities Discovered The Bizarre Cause Of Death

By Annie Price
May 29, 2017
Image: via Facebook/Wright County – Missouri Farm Bureau

When a Missouri dairy farmer headed out to milk his cows in April 2017, he made a shocking discovery. More than 30 of his herd were laying on the ground dead. But what had killed them?

Image: Google Maps

Misty and Jared Blackwelder own an organic dairy farm near the city of Cabool in Missouri. The couple had worked hard to rear their herd, which consisted of 150 cows.

Image: Facebook/Misty Blackwelder

Jared’s father, who had raised beef cattle, had inspired the couple to get into farming. So in 2007, Jared and Misty decided to go it alone and establish their very own dairy farm.

