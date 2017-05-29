When a Missouri dairy farmer headed out to milk his cows in April 2017, he made a shocking discovery. More than 30 of his herd were laying on the ground dead. But what had killed them?
Misty and Jared Blackwelder own an organic dairy farm near the city of Cabool in Missouri. The couple had worked hard to rear their herd, which consisted of 150 cows.
Jared’s father, who had raised beef cattle, had inspired the couple to get into farming. So in 2007, Jared and Misty decided to go it alone and establish their very own dairy farm.
-
After A Farmer's 32 Cows Suddenly Perished, Authorities Discovered The Bizarre Cause Of Death
-
20 Everybody Loves Raymond Facts That Ray Romano Wouldn’t Want To Be Revealed
-
When This Woman Wrecked Her Car On A Country Road, A Stray Dog Suddenly Approached Out Of Nowhere
-
This 20-Month-Old Went Missing From Her Father’s House. Then Her Blood Was Found Near The Bed
-
Researchers Studied The Effects Of High-Intensity Workouts – And Came To A Stunning Conclusion
-
This Stray Pit Bull Cowered In The Bushes From The Storm – Before Rescuers Saw What She Was Hiding
-
The 19 Most Terrible Movie Endings Ever To Hit Theater Screens
-
When This Computer Engineer Bride Realized She Had No Girlfriends, She Asked Her Bros Along Instead
-
After This Abused Dog Was Abandoned By His Owners, He Lived Alone On A Roadside Armchair For Days
-
The 20 Greatest Paintings Stolen And Yet To Be Recovered
-
After This Man Rescued Four Baby Squirrels, His Cat’s Reaction Was Startling
-
Here’s How Queen Latifah’s Style Has Transformed From Street To Chic