After A Homeowner Heard Some Strange Noises, A Frightening Sight Lay Hidden Behind The Bricks

In the small city of Germantown, Tennessee, a bizarre commotion could be heard coming from within the walls of a woman’s home. The noise was unmistakable and frightening, and so she turned to a professional for help. But what this expert went on to uncover was unlike anything he’d come across before.

Old houses are, of course, prone to emitting ominous howls and wails. Creaky floorboards, clanky radiators, squeaky door hinges – a variety of objects can create an unsettling soundtrack that might leave a home’s inhabitants on edge. But the sound from this particular property in Germantown had another source entirely.

Recognizing what the din actually was, the homeowner turned to a specialist they knew could handle the situation. Based in Bartlett, Tennessee, this expert’s name is David Glover. And he’s also known as “The Bartlett Bee Whisperer.”

