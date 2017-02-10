After Being Kept In A Cage, This Pit Bull Was Brought To A Vet – And Left To Slowly Waste Away

ADVERTISEMENT

When rescuers first laid eyes on TinTin, the sight turned their stomachs. The dog had been so neglected that he was reduced to a pile of skin and bones. And to make matters worse, he was in the one place that should have been a safe haven for all animals.

Ebony Owens is the director of the Bali Dog Adoption and Rehabilitation Center (BARC). The shelter in Indonesia cares for over 350 animals. Specifically, it provides veterinary care for rescued animals and runs vaccination and sterilization programs in the local community.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2016, a concerned local contacted the center on Facebook, concerned about a dog named TinTin. Apparently, the pooch in question was locked in a cage in a veterinary clinic and looked severely malnourished. And so with no time to lose, Owens went to investigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT