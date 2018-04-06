After This Man Helped A Mare Give Birth, He Showed The Mom Her Baby For The Very First Time

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the horse’s first baby, and she must have been exhausted. But there was still one thing the farmer needed to do: introduce the foal to her mommy. He rubs Mommy’s hindquarters to get her attention, and she turns her head to the new arrival.

Animals are usually natural moms, but just like with humans, sometimes it helps to have a helping hand. In 2017 equine enthusiast Facebook group, Horse Spirit, hosted an amazing video showing a very special moment. The footage revealed a momma horse meeting her first foal.

Both the location and the name of the horse’s owner are unknown. However, the event appears to take place on a farm. Furthermore, the farmer seems to have experience with animal births, so the horse was in very safe hands.

