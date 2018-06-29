After A Passer-by Spotted This Abandoned Bag, They Looked Closer And Saw It Was Moving

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: The Wave

The person was walking down a lane when they saw the handbag. Why had its owner left it on the ground? They approached the accessory to take a closer look and froze in their tracks. Something was inside the bag – and it was alive.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is an illustrious British organization with a long past. In fact, its roots go back to the 1800s, when discussions raged over how people should treat animals. It was the hot topic at the time.

That’s because in those days, no laws were in place to protect our voiceless friends. It was a time of animal blood sports, lab experiments and working beasts of burden ragged. However, there were some who sought to change that.

