After Poachers Shot This Baby Elephant’s Mother, Rescuers Found Them In The Saddest Circumstances

When the rescue team saw the elephants, the scene that met them pierced their hearts. They were aware that the mother had been the target of poachers, but they weren’t prepared for what they found. The sight was so soul-shattering that the rescuers were unable to hold back their tears.
In fact, the cause of their tears was the mother’s baby, who rescuers called Zongoloni. However, it wasn’t the first sighting of this elephant family on September 22, 2013. That had come earlier the same day, which led to the rescue group receiving a report of an injured elephant roaming the Kenyan countryside.
Not only was the elephant badly wounded, but she also had a baby in tow. Under the circumstances, the good Samaritans called in the experts. Consequently, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT) headed to the scene accompanied by a Kenya Wildlife Service Tsavo Mobile Veterinary Unit.
