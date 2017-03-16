After This K-9 Was Shot In The Face By A Suspect, His Distraught Partner Didn’t Know If He’d Make It

The suspect pulled out his weapon and the deafening sound of gunshots ripped through the air. But police badges weren’t the only shields on display that day. Indeed, Bruno’s body proved to be the barrier that saved the life of his partner.
After a six-year career with the police force in Anaheim, California, Bruno was shot in the line of duty. At seven years of age, he may seem very young for an officer. But Bruno was actually the longest-serving member of his squad. You see, Bruno was a dog.
He was a sable German Shepherd in the force’s K-9 unit, to be more precise. Bruno was partnered with Officer RJ Young, who became his handler. Over the time they worked together, the two would grow into the best of friends.
